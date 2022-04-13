Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of NYSE:LFT traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $2.76. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,083. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average is $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.25. Lument Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Lument Finance Trust ( NYSE:LFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 27.07%. As a group, analysts expect that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

In other news, Director James Christopher Hunt bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Peter Flynn bought 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,070.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 35,500 shares of company stock worth $99,690. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lument Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 15,723 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 106,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 31,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 112,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 41,243 shares during the last quarter. 30.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

