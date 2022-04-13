Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Lucid Diagnostics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LUCD. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Lucid Diagnostics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lucid Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Shares of Lucid Diagnostics stock opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. Lucid Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $13.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.40.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.12). As a group, research analysts predict that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUCD. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $714,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000.

About Lucid Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Lucid Diagnostics Inc is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc Lucid Diagnostics Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lucid Diagnostics (LUCD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.