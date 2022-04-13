LuaSwap Price Tops $0.0289 (LUA)

LuaSwap (LUA) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One LuaSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0289 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. LuaSwap has a total market cap of $4.95 million and approximately $96,453.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LuaSwap has traded down 17% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ZeuxCoin (ZUC) traded 517,644,453.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,106.61 or 0.07781667 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003509 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00034838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00104680 BTC.

LuaSwap Coin Profile

LuaSwap (LUA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 232,776,376 coins and its circulating supply is 171,468,241 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

