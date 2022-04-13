LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 19,380 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 684,211 shares.The stock last traded at $24.14 and had previously closed at $23.79.

LXU has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LSB Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.62.

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $190.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.10 million. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 110.90% and a net margin of 7.83%. Research analysts anticipate that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in LSB Industries by 283.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in LSB Industries by 7,212.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 9,448 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in LSB Industries by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 9,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in LSB Industries by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 13,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSB Industries Company Profile (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.