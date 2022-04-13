Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,371,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 12,279 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.20% of Lowe’s Companies worth $354,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 573.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 28,504 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.5% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18.8% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,040 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,359,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $206.81. 81,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,213,270. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.79 and its 200-day moving average is $231.72. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.08 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.73%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Gordon Haskett reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.48.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

