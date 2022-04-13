Los Cerros Limited (ASX:LCL) Insider Kevin Wilson Acquires 625,000 Shares

Los Cerros Limited (ASX:LCL – Get Rating) insider Kevin Wilson bought 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$62,500.00 ($46,296.30).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a current ratio of 7.16.
About Los Cerros (Get Rating)
See Also
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for Los Cerros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Los Cerros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.