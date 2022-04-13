Loop Capital Trims Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Target Price to $190.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LOW. Gordon Haskett dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $256.48.

Shares of LOW opened at $204.14 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $182.08 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $135.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.72.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,099,945,000 after acquiring an additional 201,647 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 59,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,165,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 80,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,414,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

