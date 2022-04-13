Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 1,017.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,507 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,135 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Logitech International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,013,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,023,000 after acquiring an additional 65,817 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Logitech International by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 899,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,246,000 after acquiring an additional 62,558 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Logitech International by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 807,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,140,000 after acquiring an additional 99,450 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in Logitech International by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 721,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,882,000 after acquiring an additional 117,261 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Logitech International by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 615,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,386,000 after acquiring an additional 103,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $97,996.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on LOGI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Logitech International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Logitech International in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.89.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $70.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.82 and a 200 day moving average of $80.35. Logitech International S.A. has a one year low of $67.36 and a one year high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 35.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

