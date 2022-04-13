LocalCoinSwap Price Reaches $0.0130 on Exchanges (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. LocalCoinSwap has a total market cap of $647,437.71 and approximately $2,066.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.06 or 0.00286328 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000265 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005949 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000727 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $737.14 or 0.01850460 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003374 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,052,396 coins and its circulating supply is 49,839,619 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

