Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.27 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Littelfuse in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the technology company will earn $3.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Littelfuse’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.14 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LFUS. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.60.

Shares of LFUS opened at $229.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $250.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. Littelfuse has a 12 month low of $229.00 and a 12 month high of $334.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.84 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 836,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,522,000 after buying an additional 11,682 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 12.0% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 823,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,195,000 after acquiring an additional 88,432 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 802,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,570,000 after acquiring an additional 28,783 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,742,000 after acquiring an additional 32,613 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 616,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,046,000 after acquiring an additional 8,274 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total value of $213,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.61%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

