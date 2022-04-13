Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 1,453.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 24.4% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 15,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.42, for a total value of $4,854,313.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total transaction of $80,257.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,162 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,805. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LAD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.00.

NYSE LAD opened at $290.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $317.78 and a 200-day moving average of $310.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.03 and a 1-year high of $406.43.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 28.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 40.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

