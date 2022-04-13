Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading Down 0.9% Over Last Week

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $5.92 million and $2,242.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,233.40 or 1.00323820 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 341.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 755,052,075 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

