Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target Cut to $66.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LNC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lincoln National from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Lincoln National from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.38.

NYSE LNC opened at $63.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $56.41 and a 52 week high of $77.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.22.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lincoln National by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Lincoln National by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Lincoln National by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

