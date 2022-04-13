Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lightning eMotors is a provider of commercial electric vehicles for fleets. It designs, engineers, customizes and manufactures zero-emission vehicles. Lightning eMotors, formerly known as GigCapital3 Inc., is based in United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Lightning eMotors from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Lightning eMotors from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Shares of NYSE:ZEV opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.47. Lightning eMotors has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 13.83, a quick ratio of 12.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lightning eMotors will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,102,000. Bank of The West grew its stake in shares of Lightning eMotors by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 709,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 164,976 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lightning eMotors by 691.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 615,489 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lightning eMotors by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,403,000. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

