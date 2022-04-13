Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:LWAY opened at $7.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $108.05 million, a PE ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.27. Lifeway Foods has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifeway Foods stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.21% of Lifeway Foods worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.