Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.96

Shares of Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.96 and last traded at $39.03, with a volume of 349464 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.27.

The company has a market cap of $632.75 million, a PE ratio of 65.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.99 and its 200 day moving average is $45.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

About Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

