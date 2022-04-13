Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) PT Raised to $17.60

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $12.25 to $17.60 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.09.

LBRT opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 2.61.

Liberty Oilfield Services ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.13). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $683.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $628,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 7,224,173 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $83,800,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,276,673 shares of company stock valued at $84,460,027 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 157.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 664,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,416,000 after purchasing an additional 406,552 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

