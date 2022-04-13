LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $96.00 to $81.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. LGI Homes traded as low as $88.06 and last traded at $89.38, with a volume of 2219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.15.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

In related news, Director Maria Renna Sharpe acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.79 per share, for a total transaction of $117,790.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 32,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $3,910,011.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,472 shares of company stock worth $6,362,633 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LGIH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in LGI Homes by 298.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.51 and its 200 day moving average is $133.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 14.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.62 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $801.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.07 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes Company Profile (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

