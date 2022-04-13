LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is an online consumer finance platform for educated young adults primarily in China. The Company provide technologies including big data, cloud computing and artificial intelligence. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is based in China. “

Separately, UBS Group cut LexinFintech from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.16.

Shares of LexinFintech stock opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. LexinFintech has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.46 million, a P/E ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). LexinFintech had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 32.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that LexinFintech will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the fourth quarter worth about $3,542,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,452,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,465,000 after purchasing an additional 164,668 shares in the last quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in LexinFintech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 24.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

