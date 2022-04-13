Leoni (ETR:LEO) PT Set at €10.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Leoni (ETR:LEO – Get Rating) has been assigned a €10.00 ($10.87) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.42% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($13.04) price objective on shares of Leoni in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of LEO opened at €8.74 ($9.50) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $285.53 million and a P/E ratio of -5.98. Leoni has a twelve month low of €6.84 ($7.43) and a twelve month high of €18.50 ($20.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 713.39, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €10.87.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

