LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Trading Up 1.3%

LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.68 and last traded at $7.60. Approximately 7,745 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 11,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LENSAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $83.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of -0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average of $6.71.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of LENSAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in LENSAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LENSAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in LENSAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in LENSAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.84% of the company’s stock.
About LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR)
LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.
