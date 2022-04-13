Lennar (NYSE:LEN) PT Lowered to $89.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lennar in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Lennar from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.27.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $76.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.24. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.53. Lennar has a 1 year low of $73.01 and a 1 year high of $117.54.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lennar will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $485,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 11.5% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 91,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 7.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 162,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 58.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

