LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Now Covered by DA Davidson

Investment analysts at DA Davidson began coverage on shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.53% from the stock’s previous close.

LCII has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on LCI Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.75.

LCII stock opened at $102.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.16. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $99.22 and a 12 month high of $163.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.51.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.43. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Gero bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jamie Schnur purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.79 per share, for a total transaction of $350,317.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 27,515 shares of company stock worth $2,966,138 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in LCI Industries by 869.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

