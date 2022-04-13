Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Receives $22.44 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.78.

SWIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Latham Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Latham Group from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Latham Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Latham Group from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of SWIM traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $13.07. The stock had a trading volume of 27,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,024. Latham Group has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $34.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of -22.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average of $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWIM. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Latham Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Latham Group by 53.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Latham Group by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Latham Group by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Latham Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 438,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. 22.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

