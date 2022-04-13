Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Down 5.7%

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $77.77 and last traded at $78.45. Approximately 2,319 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 846,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.15.

LPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $72.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 3.86.

Laredo Petroleum ( NYSE:LPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 101.15%. The firm had revenue of $470.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 31.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,626 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $207,243.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 4,657 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $355,096.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,689,516. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.