Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,121 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Laredo Petroleum worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $452,878.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 4,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $355,096.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,867 shares of company stock worth $2,689,516 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

Shares of LPI opened at $80.59 on Wednesday. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.52 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $470.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 101.15% and a net margin of 10.40%. Laredo Petroleum’s revenue was up 150.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 31.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

