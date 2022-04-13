Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.710-$1.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.Lands’ End also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.060 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LE traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,089. Lands’ End has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $44.40. The firm has a market cap of $541.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.12). Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $555.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lands’ End will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on LE shares. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Lands’ End from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lands’ End from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lands’ End in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 2,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $47,336.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lands’ End by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 32,056 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Lands’ End by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 38,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Lands’ End by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 10,986 shares in the last quarter. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

