Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

LSGOF has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Land Securities Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of LSGOF opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $11.08.

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

