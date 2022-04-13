Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,406 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,489 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.1% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 11,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 27.2% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 43,142 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 9,237 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 47,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 516,956 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,921,000 after acquiring an additional 21,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.3% during the third quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VZ opened at $53.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.86 and a 200-day moving average of $52.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $225.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

