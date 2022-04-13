Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 75.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,301,000. Wiser Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 99,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 217,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after acquiring an additional 30,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $408,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $79.81 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.36 and a fifty-two week high of $91.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.32.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

