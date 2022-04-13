Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Has $26,000 Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 925.9% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 225.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.47. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.