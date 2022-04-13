Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Up 5.1%

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.79 and last traded at $38.35. 1,230 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 414,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on KYMR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.91.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.70 and its 200-day moving average is $49.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 2.01.

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.09). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.16% and a negative net margin of 137.60%. The business had revenue of $15.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 272,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.76 per share, for a total transaction of $10,299,681.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 95,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.33 per share, for a total transaction of $3,675,885.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 403,076 shares of company stock worth $15,375,973. 23.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3,292.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

