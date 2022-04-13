KWB Wealth Sells 76 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

KWB Wealth reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of VUG stock traded down $1.38 on Tuesday, hitting $271.01. The company had a trading volume of 977,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,307. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.42. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $253.65 and a twelve month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

