KWB Wealth Raises Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

KWB Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOC. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,028,000 after acquiring an additional 23,939 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 342,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on NOC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.27.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total value of $1,826,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $137,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $463.28. 631,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $428.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.24. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $336.03 and a twelve month high of $490.82.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

