KWB Wealth Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

KWB Wealth decreased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of KWB Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRF. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 669,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,034,000 after purchasing an additional 114,759 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 372,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,956,000 after acquiring an additional 75,943 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 460,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,037,000 after acquiring an additional 60,898 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,556,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1,679.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 49,625 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $169.01. 61,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,632. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.11. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $153.91 and a one year high of $176.73.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.