KWB Wealth Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

KWB Wealth decreased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,396 shares during the period. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,304.5% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 736.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VMBS traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $48.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,913,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,253. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $53.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.61 and a 200-day moving average of $52.03.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

