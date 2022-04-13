KWB Wealth Decreases Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

KWB Wealth cut its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,139,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,147,000 after acquiring an additional 288,090 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $406,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,742,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,262,000.

Shares of VXF stock remained flat at $$158.61 during trading hours on Tuesday. 407,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,136. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.37. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $150.13 and a twelve month high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

