Kusama (KSM) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $63.57 Million

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Kusama has a market cap of $1.30 billion and approximately $63.57 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for about $154.01 or 0.00383539 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

