Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.50 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kosmos Energy Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on under-explored regions in Africa. Kosmos Energy Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

KOS has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised Kosmos Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Kosmos Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Kosmos Energy from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.79.

NYSE:KOS opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. Kosmos Energy has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $8.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -36.29 and a beta of 3.24.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $572.61 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth $54,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the second quarter worth $535,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 194.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 24,734 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 3,676.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 128,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the third quarter worth $84,000. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

