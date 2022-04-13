Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KOMATSU LTD., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is the world’s second largest manufacturer of earthmoving and construction machines, with annual revenues of 7,580 million euros (9.2 billion US$) and more than 30.000 employees worldwide. “

Shares of KMTUY stock opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. Komatsu has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $31.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Komatsu ( OTCMKTS:KMTUY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter. Komatsu had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Komatsu will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Komatsu Company Profile

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

