Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Takes $405,000 Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Etsy in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

ETSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $1.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.82. The stock had a trading volume of 17,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,841,435. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $109.38 and a one year high of $307.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.64.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $775,198.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $86,813.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,125 shares of company stock worth $13,821,489. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Etsy (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.