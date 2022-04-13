Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 3,696 Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Shares of FND traded up $1.69 on Wednesday, reaching $83.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,329. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.87. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.38 and a 12-month high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $914.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.34 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William T. Giles acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FND. TheStreet cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $148.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $136.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.93.

About Floor & Decor (Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.