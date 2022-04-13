Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,608 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,108,830 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $263,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445,584 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Tapestry by 771.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,070,708 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $76,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,105 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 427.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,668,080 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $61,752,000 after buying an additional 1,352,080 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,272,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at $44,006,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

In related news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat acquired 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TPR shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Tapestry in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.94.

TPR stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.34. The company had a trading volume of 15,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,972,709. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $49.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.43.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

About Tapestry (Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.