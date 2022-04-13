Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Increases Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 6,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 132,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,678,000 after acquiring an additional 23,545 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 246.2% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 77,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,493,000 after acquiring an additional 54,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 19,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Biogen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $227.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.25.

Biogen stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,437. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.67 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.11.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

