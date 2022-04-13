KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of KIO stock opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $17.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.70.

Get KKR Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 6.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 807,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 49,435 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 153,593 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 50,046 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 15,134 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $675,000.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.