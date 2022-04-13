Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.56

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.56 and last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 97248 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.02.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KIGRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kion Group from €80.00 ($86.96) to €75.00 ($81.52) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Kion Group from €102.00 ($110.87) to €92.00 ($100.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kion Group from €86.00 ($93.48) to €84.00 ($91.30) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average of $23.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.50.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

