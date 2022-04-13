Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €84.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €84.00 ($91.30) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €89.00 ($96.74) price target on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($108.70) price target on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €75.00 ($81.52) price target on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. HSBC set a €100.00 ($108.70) price target on Kion Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($119.57) price target on Kion Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kion Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €91.77 ($99.75).

Shares of FRA:KGX opened at €54.34 ($59.07) on Tuesday. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($62.90) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($88.93). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €71.23 and its 200 day moving average is €84.69.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

