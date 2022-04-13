Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €92.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €92.00 ($100.00) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KGX. HSBC set a €100.00 ($108.70) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €89.00 ($96.74) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($117.39) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €75.00 ($81.52) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($100.00) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kion Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €91.77 ($99.75).

Kion Group stock opened at €54.34 ($59.07) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €71.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of €84.69. Kion Group has a 52 week low of €57.87 ($62.90) and a 52 week high of €81.82 ($88.93).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

