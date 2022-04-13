KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU) Holdings Decreased by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in KINS Technology Group were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KINS Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of KINS Technology Group by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 37,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 12,064 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS KINZU remained flat at $$10.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

