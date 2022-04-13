KIMCHI.finance (KIMCHI) Hits One Day Volume of $979.00

KIMCHI.finance (KIMCHI) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 13th. Over the last seven days, KIMCHI.finance has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. KIMCHI.finance has a market cap of $196,445.71 and approximately $979.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KIMCHI.finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ZeuxCoin (ZUC) traded up 517,644,453.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,106.61 or 0.07781667 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003509 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00034838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00104680 BTC.

KIMCHI.finance Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “KIMCHI is a project based on SUSHI/Uniswap protocal and using an Etherium based token as incentives. “

Buying and Selling KIMCHI.finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KIMCHI.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KIMCHI.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KIMCHI.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

